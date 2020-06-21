William E. Jensen

Bill was born in Racine, WI on May 15, 1926 to William C. and Flossie (nee, Borkenhagen) Jensen and had been a lifelong resident. He graduated from Horlick High in 1944 and was a Veteran of WWII serving in the US Army from July 1944 to March 1947. He attended the University of Wisconsin Extension in Racine, DeForest Training, Inc in Chicago, and Racine Technical Institute. On August 6, 1949, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Halberstadt at Trinity Lutheran Church. He worked as an Electronics Technician at WRAC Radio Station, AC Spark Plug and retired from Eaton Corporation in 1989. He enjoyed playing softball and golf for many years and during his retirement enjoyed creating works of art with his woodworking and craft skills. Surviving are his daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Schatzley of Ohio; sons, Steve Jensen of Racine, and Scott (Traci) Jensen of Muskego, WI; grandchildren Nick (Allison) Schatzley, Brittany, Eric, and Matthew Jensen; and great-grand sons, Landon and Garrett Schatzley. Bill also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, parents, brothers Earl and Melvin, sisters-in-law Gladys and Ellen Jensen and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Elmer and Sarah Halberstadt. A memorial gathering for Bill will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. As per Bill’s wishes there will be no service. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., Racine, WI 53404. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Home Harbor of Racine, Muskego Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice who cared for Bill. Due to the current regulations by the City of Racine Health Department, visitations and services are limited to 25 family and guests in our building at one time. You are welcome to wait outside and our staff will be available to monitor attendance and will assist those guests who wish to attend. We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all work together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Bill’s family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.