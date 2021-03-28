March 29, 1962 - March 8, 2021
LONDON, United Kingdom - William E. Dye, III, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in London, U.K. on March 8, 2021.
Bill was born in Racine on March 29, 1962 to William E. Dye and Joy (Kuehneman) Dye Mikulecky. Bill graduated from The Prairie School in 1980 and UW-Madison in 1984.
He is survived by his mother, Joy Mikulecky; his loving partner, Hannah Stevens; his adored son, Bennett J. Dye and his sisters: Connie (John) Shannon and Liz (Patrick) Powell.
Services were held on March 23, 2021 in London.
Memorials may be made to The Prairie School or the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
