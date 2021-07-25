William E. Celeste

A lifelong Racine resident and loyal Southsider, William was a "Baby Boomer" born to Marco and Josephine (nee: Rothweiler) Celeste on August 30, 1947. Bill attended eight years at Holy Name Grade School, and was a proud member of the St. Catherine's High School Class of 1965 (the biggest and best) where he achieved four years of perfect attendance! Furthering his education, he earned a Business Administration degree from Dominican College in 1970. Bill was thankful for the 17 years of education taught by the dedicated Sisters of St. Dominic. On November 8, 1975, at Holy Name Church, Bill married the "light of his life," Laurel Cress. This union was blessed with two sons, Marco Gregory and Vincent William. Depending on the time and place you crossed paths with him, William was also affectionately known as Bill, Ernie, Celeste, Mr. Celeste, Mr. C, Willie the C, Coach, Boss, Fraternal Brother, Son, Father, Dad, Pop, Husband and "Grumpa" to William Robert (Will), his grandson and legacy.

Bill was employed in the Purchasing Dept. of Western Publishing for 28 years then became Vice President of Purchasing at Patch Products in Beloit for 16 years, retiring in 2011. Organizations in which he was active include RAMAC, President of Purchasing Council, terms as Program Chairman. Bill was extremely active at Holy Name Parish, volunteer coaching for 25 years (primarily in basketball), functioning as the Athletic Director, President of the Association, and Treasurer for many years. With the assistance of Steve and Barb Jansta, the infamous Holy Name Smoker (mixed Card Party) was begun and raised revenue for student athletics for 30 years! His hope was to have a positive impact on the program participants. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing in bocce ball leagues at both Roma Lodge and the Racine Moose Lodge #437. Bill was also a huge Chicago Cubs fan and a member of their Diehard Fan Club. During the pandemic he enjoyed phoning friends, relatives, and business associates. Above all, Bill will be best remembered for his kind heart, generosity, smile, sense of decency and his great love and devotion to his family.