William E. Celeste

August 30, 1947 - July 18, 2021
RACINE — Many people have lost their phone friend and entertaining storyteller! William E. "Bill" Celeste, age 73, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, at his residence after a year long struggle with cancer.
A lifelong Racine resident and loyal Southsider, William was a "Baby Boomer" born to Marco and Josephine (nee: Rothweiler) Celeste on August 30, 1947. Bill attended eight years at Holy Name Grade School, and was a proud member of the St. Catherine's High School Class of 1965 (the biggest and best) where he achieved four years of perfect attendance! Furthering his education, he earned a Business Administration degree from Dominican College in 1970. Bill was thankful for the 17 years of education taught by the dedicated Sisters of St. Dominic. On November 8, 1975, at Holy Name Church, Bill married the "light of his life," Laurel Cress. This union was blessed with two sons, Marco Gregory and Vincent William. Depending on the time and place you crossed paths with him, William was also affectionately known as Bill, Ernie, Celeste, Mr. Celeste, Mr. C, Willie the C, Coach, Boss, Fraternal Brother, Son, Father, Dad, Pop, Husband and "Grumpa" to William Robert (Will), his grandson and legacy.
Bill was employed in the Purchasing Dept. of Western Publishing for 28 years then became Vice President of Purchasing at Patch Products in Beloit for 16 years, retiring in 2011. Organizations in which he was active include RAMAC, President of Purchasing Council, terms as Program Chairman. Bill was extremely active at Holy Name Parish, volunteer coaching for 25 years (primarily in basketball), functioning as the Athletic Director, President of the Association, and Treasurer for many years. With the assistance of Steve and Barb Jansta, the infamous Holy Name Smoker (mixed Card Party) was begun and raised revenue for student athletics for 30 years! His hope was to have a positive impact on the program participants. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing in bocce ball leagues at both Roma Lodge and the Racine Moose Lodge #437. Bill was also a huge Chicago Cubs fan and a member of their Diehard Fan Club. During the pandemic he enjoyed phoning friends, relatives, and business associates. Above all, Bill will be best remembered for his kind heart, generosity, smile, sense of decency and his great love and devotion to his family.
Bill will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Laurel; sons, Marco (Christy) Celeste and Vincent Celeste; grandson, William Robert "Will" Celeste; brothers-in-law, Mark Cress and James Jachna; sister-in-law Jane Revells; special nephew and Godson, Ryan Elliott; beloved aunt Beverly Arndt; nieces nephews, many dear cousins, other relatives and innumerable friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his amazing sister, Nancy Jachna, and his parents-in-law, Marshall and Janette Cress.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name), 1503 Grand Avenue, on Tuesday July 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Roma Lodge service at 6:00 p.m.) and at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to St. Richard's Church or St. Catherine's High School.
The family extends appreciation to Dr. Mullane and the Aurora Cancer Center for their care!
