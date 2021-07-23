William E. Celeste

August 30, 1947—July 18, 2021
RACINE—With his family by his side, William E. “Bill” Celeste, age 73, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p. and at church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested. Please see funeral home website or Sunday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.
