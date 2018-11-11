Try 1 month for 99¢

December 29, 1940—October 31, 2018

RACINE—William D. Turner, 77, passed away peacefully at Racine Commons Assisted Living on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

William was born in Chicago on December 29, 1940 to Herbert and Polly (nee: Duval) Turner. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa McCluskey, Tamara (Kevin) McMullen, Adriane (Glenn) McGovern and Amy (Steve) Luebke; eight grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nephews, and niece; and his friend Jan.

After a successful career in finance, Bill spent his later years traveling, building furniture, photographing nature, and enjoying the company of his beloved dog sparky.

We will miss you Dad!

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William D. Turner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments