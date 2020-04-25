William D. Thielen

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy as Radioman 1st Class on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WWII. On August 9, 1947 he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Gotsche with whom he shared seventy-two beautiful years. He received his BA from UW-Madison and Master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. Bill was employed as Director of Administration at J.I. Case Company for thirty-five years. He was a former member of Bob Gall’s Church Singers and a funeral choir as he loved to sing. Bill served as past President of the Community Meal Program and was actively involved for many years with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, along with various other charities. An avid fisherman and golfer, he also enjoyed playing poker, schafskopf or canasta with family and friends. Bill enjoyed his Honor Flight in 2011 with his daughter Jane. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with this family.