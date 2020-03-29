William D. Scheel

December 20, 1960—February 28, 2020

RACINE—William Duane Scheel, age 59, passed away from complications of a tragic hit and run accident which occurred on February 28th, 2020.

Bill was born in Racine, WI on December 20, 1960 to Irving and Shirley Scheel.

Survivors are his brother, Gary Scheel of Racine, Sister, JoAnne (Jerry) Cummings of Algoma, WI and Nancy Scheel of Racine and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Shirley Scheel, father, Irving Scheel, brother, Richard Scheel and sister, Kathy Arentz.

The family would like to thank all those caregivers at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa who cared for Bill during this ordeal and a special thank you for Bill’s special niece, Tanya Eastman who demonstrated what a nurse truly represents when showing professionalism, compassion and care for a patient.

Private services will be for immediate family only.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

To plant a tree in memory of William Scheel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.