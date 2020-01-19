William Childs Curtis "Bill"
0 comments

William Childs Curtis "Bill"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Childs Curtis "Bill"

July 9, 1947 – January 15, 2020

RACINE – William Childs Curtis, 72, known to all as “Bill”, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The full obituary will be available soon on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

To plant a tree in memory of William Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News