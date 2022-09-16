William Charles Brown

RACINE—William C. Brown, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 11, 2022. Services will be held at Calvary Memorial Church, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. A visitation begins at 9:30 AM followed by a ceremony starting at 10:30 AM. After, a committal service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Memorial Church. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences and memories of William.