William Charles 'Bill' Chart
November 8, 1945 – March 6, 2021

VIROQUA – William Charles “Bill” Chart, age 75, of Viroqua, formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2021. Bill was born in Burlington Hospital on November 8, 1945, the son of the late John J. and Marie (nee Robers) Chart. Bill grew up in Rochester and was a 1963 graduate of Waterford Union High School. Bill was first employed by Nestle Corp. in Burlington for eight-plus years and then worked for the Racine County Highway Department where he had retired in 2003 after 30 years. On November 9, 1968 he married Darlene T. Duehring. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen, and a member of the Viroqua Eagles Club # 2707.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Darlene; children: Michael (Kory) Chart of Burlington, and Michelle Chart (Tom) of Delavan; grandchildren: Joseph (Haven), Benjamin (Parker) Hannah, Adam, and Mathew; brother, Fred (Rosie) Chart, sisters-in-law: Eunice Chart, and Mary Ann (Don) Bohn. Also survived by longtime friends: Richard and Donna Friemoth and their kids, along with friend Brian Smith. Further survived by loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary Chart, sister Mary Jo (Everett) Kramer; sister-in-law Carol (Dave) Marsch.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday March 16, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Mass will begin at 5:00 p.m. Private inurnment at Rochester Cemetery.

In addition, A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00—3:00 P.M. at the Eagles Club in Viroqua, WI on Saturday March 20, 2021.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt Thank You to Chad and Melissa Vikemeyer and the staff of Gunderson Viroqua Renal Dialysis for their friendship and special care of Bill.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

