William C. Kister Jr.

March 23, 1926—February 12, 2021
RACINE- William Curtis Kister Jr., 94, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.
He was born in Racine on March 23, 1926 to the late Fernanda (nee: Christensen) and William Kister Sr. Bill was united in marriage to Joyce E. Petersen on May 14, 1949 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He volunteered for many charities and was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bill was a “milkman” for over 18 years and retired from Massey Ferguson. He enjoyed dartball, bowling, cribbage and most of all, spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by son, James Kister of Appleton; daughters, Peggy (Jay) Moore and Julie (Mark) Celeste all of Racine; grandsons, Matthew Moore, Nathan Kister and Curtis Celeste; granddaughters, Megan (Joe) Grosz, Gretchen (Spencer) Carlson, Laura Moore, Monica Kister and Cheryl Celeste; great grandchildren, Haydn Amason, Charles Kister, Samantha Kister, Margaret Grosz, Stella Grosz and Dylan Kister; sister, Mary Ann Masik. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce on January 10, 2012; parents, Fernanda and William Sr; stepmother, Cecelia Kister; granddaughter, Crystal Rose Celeste and sister, Louise Wolff.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12 noon. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
