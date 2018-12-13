June 2, 1931—December 10, 2018
WAUTOMA—William C. Kammerait, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh on December 10, 2018.
“Bill” was born in Racine on June 2, 1931 to Henry and Marie Kammerait. On September 11, 1954 he was united in marriage to Elaine (Warling), celebrating their sixty-fourth anniversary this year.
He was a U.S Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War and stationed in Germany.
He attended Racine Lutheran High School followed by Valparaiso University, completing his education at Marquette University with an Accounting Degree. He received his MBA in International Business from UW-Milwaukee. He was a CPA and his first position out of school was for Arthur Anderson at that time a “big five” accounting firm. The majority of his career was spent at SC Johnson in Racine, WI in various Accounting, Audit and Tax Management positions, his final and most enjoyable position as the Trust Administrator in the Tax Dept investing the 401K funds for Johnson and their employees.
He was a long- time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, serving many years on the church council and many years as council Treasurer. He also taught Accounting at both Carthage College and Parkside University.
He retired to Wautoma Wisconsin to his beloved Silver Lake in July of 1993. After retirement he spent winters in Scottsdale, Arizona then Naples, Florida and summers in Wautoma where he attended Hope Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling and sports and took his family on many vacations throughout the US and the world. He loved to water-ski, snow-ski, golf, bike ride, jog and play tennis. He never sat down except to eat or read about the stock market until dementia took over way too soon.
In addition to his wife Elaine, he is further survived by his son, Thomas (Jane) Kammerait, Mequon, WI and daughter Judy (Rob Walejko) Puls of Wautoma, WI. Grandchildren Matthew (Audra) Kammerait of Elmhurst Illinois, Sara (Colter) Harris of Dallas, Texas, Caitlin Kammerait, Chicago, Ill, Andrew Puls of Sheboyan, WI and William Kammerait of Madison, WI. Great-grandchildren, Hunter, Grace and Logan Kammerait and Olivia and Charlie Harris (with a 6th great-grandchild on the way). He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy Hillerud of Oswego, Illinois. He is further survived by numerous and special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother H. Robert (Joanne) Kammerait, and two sisters, Ruth (Robert) Sonnen, and Lois (Kenny) Kilby, one brother-in-law, Don Hillerud and four sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily (John) Graff, Jeanette (Ted) Goetz), Mildred (William) Klepel and Adeline (Dan) Freiburger.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 15th at Hope Lutheran Church, 301 East Mount Morris Avenue, Wautoma WI with visitation at 11 followed by the service at 12 noon. Burial will be in the Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Wautoma. Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center of Wautoma assisted the family with arrangements. To share a story or leave an online condolence with Bill’s family please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.