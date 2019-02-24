October 11, 1922—February 18, 2019
RACINE—William C. Coulter, age 96, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday February 18, 2019.
William C. Coulter was born in Biloxi, MS on October 11, 1922, son of the late Claude and Francis (nee: Herzog) Coulter.
Bill proudly served in the U. S. Army during World War II. Following his discharge from the Army in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Chicago. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1948 and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago in 1952. After graduation, Bill went to work as a field agent with the U.S Treasury Department. It was at this time he met the love of his life, Joan Niemiec. They were married on June 7, 1955 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Milwaukee. Bill subsequently joined the faculty at Dominican College (a/k/a College of Racine) where he taught Accounting until it closed in 1974. After Dominican College, Bill was employed as a Certified Public Accountant for three years with Earl Hammill and Co. in Racine. In 1978, Bill joined the faculty in the Accounting Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he taught Accounting for fourteen years before retiring in 1991. Bill was a member of St. Rita Parish and actively involved as a member of the local Serra Club. For many years Bill was a member at Meadowbrook Country Club where he enjoyed golfing with his friends.
Bill will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Joan; children, Jon (Christine) Coulter of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Laura (Michael) Quale of Racine; grandchildren, Jack Coulter of Madison, Wisconsin, Claire Coulter of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Maximillian Quale of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Samuel Quale of St. Louis, Missouri; sister-in-law, Nancy Niemiec of Falls Church, Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; in addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon (George) Straube of Chicago, Illinois; infant brother, George Coulter; and brother-in-law, David (Henrietta) Niemiec of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Private family services were held.
