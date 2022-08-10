VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—William C. “Bill” Blomberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Carlson) for 41 years. Loving father of Christopher R. (Dyan) Blomberg and Aaron Blomberg. Cherished Grandpa B. to Benjamin. Dear brother of Christopher J. (Helen) Blomberg and Holly (Brian) Lisser. Special nephew of Sallyanne Hassert and Nancy Blomberg. Bill is also loved and will be missed by brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Leona “Joan” (nee Hassert) and William H. Blomberg and his brother-in-law, Bill Carlson.