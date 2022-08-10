VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—William C. “Bill” Blomberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Carlson) for 41 years. Loving father of Christopher R. (Dyan) Blomberg and Aaron Blomberg. Cherished Grandpa B. to Benjamin. Dear brother of Christopher J. (Helen) Blomberg and Holly (Brian) Lisser. Special nephew of Sallyanne Hassert and Nancy Blomberg. Bill is also loved and will be missed by brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Leona “Joan” (nee Hassert) and William H. Blomberg and his brother-in-law, Bill Carlson.
Bill was a 1978 graduate of St. Bonaventure Prep School in Sturtevant. He was a dedicated employee of We Energies for over 40 years. Bill was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and former Grand Knight.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Louis Church Cemetery.
