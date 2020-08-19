× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 15, 1950 – August 15, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – William “Bill” Wier, passed to eternal life on August 15, 2020 at the age of 70.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother, Alice Wier (nee: Winiarski). A graduate of Cudahy High School “Class of 1968” and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Bill had a passion for life, music, travel and people. He was employed at PDQ Tooling as an Applications Engineer since 1980. In 1984, Bill met the love of his life, Maureen Begley, and was wed in 1988.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; his children, Rhonda (Dave) Mendel, Mark (Ann) Conrad, Daniel and Jon Luc Wier; his 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Brothers, Jim (Nancy), Mike (Lyn), Rick (Joan), Steve (Barbara), Tom (Donna) Wier and his sisters, Lynn (Ed) Conlee and Sharon (Larry) Quentin; and 29 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be at St. Lucy Church on Friday from 5:00 – 6:00 pm. In memory of Bill & in honor of his love for children, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY