June 26, 1933 – Jan. 20, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — William "Bill" Wallace Piper, age 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 20, 2022.

Bill was born in Racine to the late Wallace and Margaret (nee: Lahr) Piper on June 26, 1933. He was united in marriage to Marlyn Ruth Apple on April 17, 1953. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2003. Bill was a farmer on the family farm all his life, retiring in 2015.

Bill was a lifelong member of Racine Bible Church. As a young man, Bill spent many days on Eagle Lake at the family summer camp sailing a boat he owned with his brother, Tom and three other friends. Also in Eagle Lake, he enjoyed golfing at Pan-Yak Park. Marlyn, Bill, and their son, Scott rebuilt an authentic log cabin purchased up north. Bill appreciated helping his son, Scott restore antique Ford automobiles and assisting his grandchildren with their Eagle Scout projects. Bill thoroughly loved spending time and visiting with his children and grandchildren.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his children: Scott Piper and Janet (Dean) Ertel; grandchildren: Matthew Ertel (Christa Hartenstein) and Kevin (Michelle) Ertel; great-grandchildren: Annie and Graham Ertel; sister-in-law, Gail (Daniel) Spaulding; brothers-in-law; John (Karen) Apple and Dean (Jenny) Apple; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, the church family, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom (Mary) Piper; in-laws, Boyd (Gladys, nee Johnson) Apple; and sister-in-law, Nancy Apple.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant on Thursday, January 27, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10:00 AM. The funeral ceremony will start at 11:00 AM with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Racine Bible Church at www.racinebible.org/onlinegiving or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to find a livestream link for Bill's services and to share online condolences and memories of Bill.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Health Care Center, Ascension – All Saints, and numerous friends and family members near to Bill for all of the comforting care and kind compassion given to Bill.

