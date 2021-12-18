October 11, 1949—December 6, 2021

JOHNSON CITY, TN—William “Bill” Vandervoort Osborne II, 72—CEO of Indutek Resources, Inc. (aka LGO Global Sourcing/Lakeside Sales) died on December 6, 2021 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier.

Mr. Osborne was born in Racine, WI on October 11, 1949 to Lucien G. and Patton F. Osborne. Raised in the Village of Wind Point, he attended schools in Racine County and St. James School in Faribault, Minnesota before graduating from William Horlick High School in 1968 and the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in 1973.

A US Marine, he served in Fleet Marine Force Atlantic and 2d Battalion, 24th Marines. After returning to Racine to join the family business, he worked alongside his father in the cast metal, plastic injection molding, and industrial equipment sectors, expanding the company into the global market. He was incredibly proud to be a fourth generation Wisconsin foundryman.

Alongside his loving wife, Mr. Osborne indulged a lifelong passion for American history through participation in a number of living history clubs and associations. He was a 50- year member of the North-South Skirmish Association; member of the American Civil War Skirmish Association; Milwaukee Civil War Roundtable; and St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, to which he had recently retired. He was forever a Racine Kiltie, marching with the world champions from 1964-1968.

Mr. Osborne is survived by his loving wife, Becky; children; grandchildren; sisters; and many other loving friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund.