William (Bill) Uminski was born January 1, 1942 in Racine, Wisconsin to parents, Vernal and Evelyn Uminski (nee: Foley). After WW II, government made offers to families a chance to start a new life in Alaska. So Bill’s parents and family moved to Homer, Alaska to begin their new adventures. Bills father, who worked on the Alaska Highway, built a one room cabin with a dirt floor. Bill told of a story of their dog, Chockie saved the cabin by alerting the family to a fire and saved the family. His mother had to chase eagles away from their chickens. Bill loved all of God’s amazing creations and the wilderness in Alaska provided all kinds of animals and especially birds. He was a star gazer and enjoyed the beauty of the night skies. He learned to ski at four years old and gathered coal from the mine on their property. The adventure did not last long enough for Bill. His brother, Jim, got rickets and the family returned to Racine, Wisconsin. Bill went on to go to catholic schools and moved into the working world for Sam Yoghourjian at Taylor Avenue Shoe Service and later on at the Jacobson Thomas Tire Company then to the final frontier SC Johnson, where there were other family members and friends worked also. A benefit of the company was a resort in northern Wisconsin (SC Johnson’s Lighthouse resort by Fence Lake) where the whole family and friends enjoyed spending time together. Bill loved fishing, swimming, the stars and nature. Over the years, He fell in love with these kind of activities and shared them with the world as HAM radio operator and President of the Modine/Benstead Observatory. He was also a big kid and loved to swim with his daughters and going to Six Flags riding roller coasters even running to get one last ride in before the place would close. Bill and wife moved to Arizona where he spent a lot of time at the Kitt Peak Observatory and then finally moved to Arkansas. We really miss him and will think of him for all the days to come before we meet again in heaven.