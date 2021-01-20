October 15, 1943—January 17, 2021

William “Bill” Robert Mutchler, age 77, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie after bravely battling cancer for the past 6 months. He was born October 15, 1943 in Racine to Max and Mary (Dolly Plein) Mutchler. He attended St. Rose grade school, St. Catherine’s and Park High School. After high school he worked at Nielson Iron Works until he entered the Navy in 1963 where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a repairman on a Destroyer. On October 11, 1969 he married Nancy Kaisler at St. John Nepomuk Church after which he continued to serve in the Navy in Washington DC, Seattle, San Diego and Japan until 1972.

Upon returning to Racine, he became an insurance salesman for over 40 years, 30 years at American Family Insurance and then at CRB Insurance for over 10 years. He was very involved in fund raising for St. Richard’s Parish (formerly Holy Name) and for St. Catherine’s High School running festivals, casino nights, and dinners. He also served on the Holy Name / St. Richard’s Parish Council for several years and was a Eucharistic minister.