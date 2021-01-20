October 15, 1943—January 17, 2021
William “Bill” Robert Mutchler, age 77, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie after bravely battling cancer for the past 6 months. He was born October 15, 1943 in Racine to Max and Mary (Dolly Plein) Mutchler. He attended St. Rose grade school, St. Catherine’s and Park High School. After high school he worked at Nielson Iron Works until he entered the Navy in 1963 where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a repairman on a Destroyer. On October 11, 1969 he married Nancy Kaisler at St. John Nepomuk Church after which he continued to serve in the Navy in Washington DC, Seattle, San Diego and Japan until 1972.
Upon returning to Racine, he became an insurance salesman for over 40 years, 30 years at American Family Insurance and then at CRB Insurance for over 10 years. He was very involved in fund raising for St. Richard’s Parish (formerly Holy Name) and for St. Catherine’s High School running festivals, casino nights, and dinners. He also served on the Holy Name / St. Richard’s Parish Council for several years and was a Eucharistic minister.
Bill was also an active member of the Navy Club Ship 60 of Racine where he served as Commander in 2015. He was also privileged to go on the Veteran Honor Flight in September 2018. Bill enjoyed giving rides to friends and family in his beloved red convertible ‘66 AMC Rambler which has made many appearances in Racine’s 4th of July Parade. Above all, Bill will be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family, church and country.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy, his son Brian (Vicki) Of Park Ridge, IL; daughter Brenda (Lan) Booker of Franklin, TN; 6 grandchildren, Cameron Harris, Kyla Booker, Kaiden Booker, Kendall Booker, Cole Mutchler, Sydney Mutchler; his twin brother Robert (Rosalie)Mutchler, his older brother Leo (Jane)Mutchler; sisters-in-law Beverly Mutchler, Ruby Kaisler; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Mutchler; son-in-law Cameron Harris; in- laws John and Agnes Kaisler, brother- in- laws Edward (Doris)Kaisler and Del Kaisler.
Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service and celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. A private service for the family will take place at St. Richard’s church on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 with Rev. Ron Gramza officiating. To view the service online, you may go to the funeral home website at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services and then Live Stream. Private inurnment with Full Military Honors will take place at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Richard’s Parish in Racine (strichard-parish.org) or to the Navy Club Ship 60 of Racine have been suggested.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Oncology Dept. at the VA Zablocki Medical Center in Milwaukee and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care of Bill.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.