William "Bill" R. Pinnow

September 12, 1930—December 24, 2021

RACINE—William R. Pinnow, age 91, passed away at his residence, peacefully Christmas Eve with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, September 12, 1930, son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (nee Baker) Pinnow.

Bill was a graduate of William Horlick High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army. On July 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Delores Christiano at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Bill retired from Racine Steel Castings after 43 years of service. He was an active member at St. Lucy Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was past president of the St. Lucy School Board. He was a member of the Roma Lodge, Moose Lodge and Knights of Columbus, serving in the 4th-degree honor guard, Past Grand Knight, District Deputy and Faithful Navigator. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, golfing, and bowling.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Delores; daughters: Suzanne (David) Pheifer, Cynthia Pinnow, Michelle (Tim) Petersen; grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Ruffolo, Rebecca (John) Sanders, Marissa (Jason) Mehalko, Jakob Petersen and Tyler Petersen; ten great-grandchildren; sisters: Lucille Brown, Betty Pearson, Carol Snopek; brother, Jon Pinnow; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Richard Baker, Arthur Pinnow, James Pinnow; sisters: Shirley Wagner, Jean Figg, and Joanne Lonkoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bill’s life will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In honor of Bill, please do a simple act of kindness to brighten someone’s day.

