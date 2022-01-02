William "Bill" P. Wilson

July 24, 1957—December 25, 2021
RACINE—William P. Wilson, age 64, passed away on Christmas day, December 25, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI, July 24, 1957, son of William B. and Marlene (nee Pidd) Wilson.
On November 19, 1977, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life Cindy Bielefeldt. He was employed by Racine Metal Fabrication for many years and from 2000 to present by Reflective Concepts in Kenosha. Bill was a gifted metal fabricator creating prototypes as their model shop supervisor. Bill was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the International Harvester Club. He was a man of many talents whether it be hands on or technical expertise. Bill’s generosity knew no end. Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors and sometimes strangers. He took great pride in manicuring his yard and when not doing that, Bill could be found tinkering on his vintage truck. He enjoyed attending concerts, dancing, camping, and hunting waterfowl. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights of this great country of ours. Bill cherished time with family, friends, and neighbors whether it be a bar-b-que or a Packer party. His kind, loving, compassionate personality will be sorely missed.
Surviving is his high school sweetheart, Cindy; daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Cronin; grandchildren: Norah and Teagan Cronin, Kaylee Svendsen and Lane Wilson; sisters, Chrystal (Michael) Zarnstorff, Amy (Johny) Simmons; beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, wonderful neighbors, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Robert Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bill’s life will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Relatives and friends are also welcome to meet with Bill’s family for visitation on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Memorials to Camp Hometown Heroes have been suggested.
