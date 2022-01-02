William "Bill" P. Wilson

On November 19, 1977, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life Cindy Bielefeldt. He was employed by Racine Metal Fabrication for many years and from 2000 to present by Reflective Concepts in Kenosha. Bill was a gifted metal fabricator creating prototypes as their model shop supervisor. Bill was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the International Harvester Club. He was a man of many talents whether it be hands on or technical expertise. Bill’s generosity knew no end. Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors and sometimes strangers. He took great pride in manicuring his yard and when not doing that, Bill could be found tinkering on his vintage truck. He enjoyed attending concerts, dancing, camping, and hunting waterfowl. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights of this great country of ours. Bill cherished time with family, friends, and neighbors whether it be a bar-b-que or a Packer party. His kind, loving, compassionate personality will be sorely missed.