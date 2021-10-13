William 'Bill' Ludwig

November 29, 1942 – October 9, 2021
RACINE – William Otto Ludwig, age 78, passed away peacefully early Saturday, October 9, 2021, following a lifelong, inspirational struggle with Cerebral Palsy.
Bill was born in Fond du Lac, WI on November 29, 1942 to the late LeVerne and Lelah (nee: Mechlenberg) Ludwig. The Ludwig family moved to Racine in 1954. Always striving to live a normal life like others, Bill had a drive and zest for life. Nothing would ever keep him down. Many Racine residents would remember Bill from riding his 3-wheel bicycle, adorned with a bright orange pennant flag for safety, all around Southeastern Wisconsin during all four seasons of the year. By age 60, Bill was on his 5th tricycle which had over 30,000 miles on it.
Bill had been employed by Clayton House Hotel/Golden Lantern and McDonald’s (Lathrop Avenue) for many years. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having been sober since April 11, 1985. From that point on, Pepsi Cola became Bill’s beverage of choice. With profound faith, Bill was an involved member of First Baptist Church, under the leadership of his devoted friend, Rev. Holly Anderle.
Surviving are his brother, Jon “Jack” (Trudy Biro) Ludwig; nephews, Steven (Pamela) Ludwig, Jeffery (Mary Avila) Ludwig and Scott (Angela) Ludwig; great-nieces, Madeline, Sophia & Eleanor; other relatives, church family and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents, Bill was welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents, Otto & Ella Mechlenberg.
Services celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Private interment will take place. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alcoholics Anonymous have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the incredible staff of Ridgewood Care Center for over 15 years of compassionate care & support given in Bill’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
