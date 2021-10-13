William 'Bill' Ludwig

November 29, 1942 – October 9, 2021

RACINE – William Otto Ludwig, age 78, passed away peacefully early Saturday, October 9, 2021, following a lifelong, inspirational struggle with Cerebral Palsy.

Bill was born in Fond du Lac, WI on November 29, 1942 to the late LeVerne and Lelah (nee: Mechlenberg) Ludwig. The Ludwig family moved to Racine in 1954. Always striving to live a normal life like others, Bill had a drive and zest for life. Nothing would ever keep him down. Many Racine residents would remember Bill from riding his 3-wheel bicycle, adorned with a bright orange pennant flag for safety, all around Southeastern Wisconsin during all four seasons of the year. By age 60, Bill was on his 5th tricycle which had over 30,000 miles on it.

Bill had been employed by Clayton House Hotel/Golden Lantern and McDonald’s (Lathrop Avenue) for many years. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having been sober since April 11, 1985. From that point on, Pepsi Cola became Bill’s beverage of choice. With profound faith, Bill was an involved member of First Baptist Church, under the leadership of his devoted friend, Rev. Holly Anderle.