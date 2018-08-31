William (Bill) Light
William (Bill) Light passed away at age 65 on August 25, 2018.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Light, brothers Phillip Light, Joseph Earl Light, and Leon Light. William is survived by his father, Joe Light (Racine), his brothers and sisters; Michael Light, Steven Light, Robert Light, June Light, Jodi Light and children, Kimberly and Patrick.
He is remembered with love by Velma Cannon, Vincent (Tyrone) Cannon, Willie Cannon, Ladoris Corbin, Patricia (James) Walls, Evangeline Esho (deceased), Pamela (Derrick) Scretchen, Tamika Esho, Duniyan Esho, Travis Cannon, and Travail Wilson, and many others.
His eagerness to help others in their time of need will forever be remembered.
A private memorial will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
