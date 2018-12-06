William "Bill" Leroy Pratt

June 16, 1956—December 2, 2018
RACINE—peacefully passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, in his sleep at home with family by his side.
He was born in Racine on June 16, 1956 to Louis and Marcella Pratt (nee. Fatka) of Franksville, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Terri Pratt; two sons, Tyler (Lauren) Pratt and Brandon (Maddison) Pratt; his mother, Marcella Pratt (nee. Fatka); six siblings, Raymond (Deborah) Pratt, Pauline (Keith) Cain, Ken (Terrie) Pratt, Amy Szmanda, Laura Pratt-Davis (Ernest Davis), and Joanne (Jeff) Raffini; father and mother in-law, Robert and Elinore Hageness; brother in-law Mark (Martha) Hageness, sister in-law Rhonda (George) Blattner, brother in-law Peter (Starla) Hageness; fifteen nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Pratt.
Bill was a 1975 graduate of Racine Case High School. He spent most of his years of employment with Rossi Construction and after 25 loyal years, ended his long career in 2014. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and close friends and spending countless hours watching his sons play sports. Despite the frustrations, he also enjoyed the occasional golf outing, attending Milwaukee Brewer games, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Bill exemplified the definition of family man—sacrificing everything and placing nobody or anything above them. He took great pride in seeing both his sons get married and finally gaining a couple daughters. That family pride only grew when learning he would be blessed with a granddaughter of his own. His unending love for family was so great that he unofficially adopted a few more, including Steve Coughlin and Leila Verdiguel.
In recent years, he enjoyed the simpler things in life, including road trips traveling the country, reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ of hunting and fishing, and visiting the occasional casino. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
The entire Pratt family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Katherine Bylow, Dr. Adam Siegel, Denise Anderson, and his entire medical team for the friendships and compassionate care affording us the ability to make more memories with him. The family would also like to thank the staff at Aurora at Home and especially Kathryn, Bill’s hospice nurse, for the loving care and comfort he received in his final days. Words cannot express our gratitude for your love and support.
A visitation will begin at 10 AM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church.
PRASSER-KLECZKA FUNERAL HOME
BAY VIEW CHAPEL
414-483-2322
