1945 - 2020

William “Bill” Kemen age 74, of Brighton, WI passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.

Bill was born June 24, 1945 to William and Marcella (nee: DeBrabander) Kemen in Racine, WI.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Brighton where he lived on his family's farm that he affectionately called “The Kemen Ranch.” Bill meticulously maintained The Kemen Ranch where he enjoyed riding and caring for his Palomino horses, swimming in his pond, and hosting parties for family, friends, and neighbors. Bill was a kind and gentle man with a warm spirit. He exuded happiness, loved to help others, and never had a bad word to say - an old-fashioned, gentlemen cowboy.

Bill was a dedicated employee at Marino's Restaurant in New Munster, WI for over 50 years where he started work as a dishwasher at age 14, later becoming the maître d' and a bartender. Bill's friendly smile and welcoming personality was familiar to generations of Marino's customers. Following his retirement from Marino's, Bill worked part-time at Piggly-Wiggly in Union Grove, WI and later at Menard's in Racine, WI where he shared his enthusiasm for life with his many colleagues and the community. Bill was always glad to see you.