July 12, 1933—Sept. 12, 2023

BURLINGTON—William “Bill” K. Wishau, 90, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 12, 1933, he was the son of Arkley and Esther (nee Kasper) Wishau. His early life was spent in Racine and Wind Point and he graduated from Horlick High School. He served in the US Army from 1956 until 1958. On February 28, 1959 in Crown Point, Indiana, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Overson. Following marriage, they made Racine and North Cape their home. They were residents of North Cape for 57 years.

Bill was an earthmover for A.W. Oakes & Sons and also a farmer. He was a member of North Cape Lutheran Church and a Boy Scout leader for the North Cape Troop. He started and coached the first Waterford High School trap shooting team. He loved golf and football, along with hunting and fishing. He instilled the love of the outdoors in his family. He also loved to play dartball. He was a good, kind, loving man with a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jeff (Cindy) Wishau, Mike (Becky) Wishau and Wendy Hurst; grandchildren, Noah (Beth) Wishau, Abbey (Jake) Welsh, Emma (Alex Rohde-Barthel) Wishau, Taylor Wishau, Hannah (Bill) Ebbers and Megan (Ben McKeen) Hurst; great-grandchildren, Tess, Holt and K.J.; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Wishau; brother-in-law, Oscar Franseen; good friends, Roger Pfost, Jim Tostrud, and Sheila and Marty Hummel; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arkley E. Wishau, Elaine Wishau, John (Gene) Wishau, Betty (Amos) Larsen, David (Betty Jane) Wishau and Hazel Franseen.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Oak Park Place for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Cape Lutheran Church.

Services for Bill will be held on Tuesday September 19, 2023 at Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow service at Westlawn Memorial Park in Racine.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011