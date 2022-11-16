 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Bill" J. Moskonas

Feb. 13, 1949—Nov. 11, 2022

William J. Moskonas, (Bill//Billy) age 73, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Memorial Service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, Junior Masters, or charity of your choice have been suggested by the family.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

