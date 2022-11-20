William 'Bill' J. Moskonas

Feb. 13, 1949—Nov. 11, 2022

William J. Moskonas, (Bill/Billy) age 73, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Racine, February 13, 1949, son of the late John and Irene (nee: Petrakis) Moskonas. He attended Washington Park High School, UW-Lacrosse and Union Grove Teacher’s College. On November 29, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Ahles.

He was drafted and proudly served in the US Army, MPC SP5. He was a member of Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. His entire career was in the food distribution industry, employed by Redfearn Distributing, Geiser’s Potato Chip Co., and as the owner of Henricksen’s Better Foods, Inc. He continued to work until March 2022, representing L & L Foods serving Woodman’s, because he enjoyed the wonderful friendships he had made over the last 20 years.

Bill was extremely passionate about ballroom dancing and golf. He began his interest in dancing during the disco era and continued for as long as he was able. He competed as an amateur in many state competitions with both Carolyn and other partners. In 2006 he earned a Gold Medal and first placement for Gold US National Pro/Am 5-Dance Rhythm, dancing with Suzanna Gosset. He continued his passion by attending many social events, dancing with the Hiawatha Dance Group and by offering lessons at the John Bryant Center. Bill enjoyed lasting friendships with all the dancers he met.

When he wasn’t dancing, he was golfing or studying and practicing golf. He loved to swing the club in the house, damaging many of his wife’s beloved possessions and leaving marks on the ceiling. He was a card carrying member of the WSGA and a member of the Johnson Park Men’s Club. He and his partner, Dan Lenczner, won the Caldwell Cup (Net Division) in 2018 and 2019. And he was so proud of winning the 2014 Milwaukee Jr. Admirals Golf Outing with his granddaughter, Isabella. Johnson Park was his “home away from home,” where he was able to enjoy his favorite beverage (single malt scotch) and cultivate lasting meaningful friendships that were so important to him.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn; son, Greg (Becky) Moskonas of Greenfield, WI; grandchildren: Isabella and Nikko; sister-in-law, Sandy (Dan) Scholzen; other relatives: Mike (Kim) Scholzen, Alyson and Logan Scholzen, Jennifer Scholzen, Ricky Leal, Isaiah, Emilano and Savianna Leal, Chrissy (Dan) Lenczner, Julie (Todd) Hendricks; Goddaughter, Ali Whorley and many dear friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene; his in-laws: Kutz and Marian Ahles; cousins: Ted Petrakis and Elizabeth Petrakis and friends: John Feiner and Gary Fox.

A Memorial Service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, Junior Masters, or charity of your choice have been suggested by the family.

