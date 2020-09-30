William “Bill” J. McCormick

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be served at Infusino’s Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI, directly following the cemetery service. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or the Eagle’s Nest have been suggested.