William 'Bill' J. McCormick

On October 6, 1962, he was united in marriage to Janet Eichman at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Beloit. Bill educated the minds of thousands of high school students through his thirty-five years of employment with the Racine Unified School District. He taught mainly at Wm. Horlick High School and Washington Park High School before he retired in 1995. Bill also started the Drivers Education Program for the Racine Unified School District. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army for twenty-six years, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. A devout Catholic, Bill was a dedicated member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill also served as the Parish Council President for multiple terms. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, working out and serving others. Bill also enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and taking trips to Canada, Mexico and Ireland.