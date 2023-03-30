Jan. 11, 1935—Mar. 27, 2023

RACINE – Mr. William (Bill) Hunter, Jr., affectionately known as “Brother”, 88, passed away peacefully at his residence, with his family by his side, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

He was born in Enterprise, MS on January 11, 1935, the son of the late William E. and Catherine (nee: Johnson) Hunter. He was baptized at an early age at Friendship Baptist Church in Enterprise.

He married the love of his life, Nettie B. Anderson. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2010.

Mr. Hunter proudly served his nation with the US Air Force. He worked at JI Case Corporation for over 25 years before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, games-shows, CNN, and the lottery. However, Mr. Hunter was happiest in the company of his family.

He is survived by his daughters and son: JoAnn Hattix, Pamela Hunter, Rosalind “Rockey” Thomas, William (LaVetta) Hunter, and Cheryl (Galen “Carlos”) Nelson; his nine grandchildren: Jason, Jamaal, Taylor, Enous, Calen, Kristyn, Joseph, Tyus and Tyler; his nine great-grandchildren: Elijah, Sr., Tela, Nijeria, Donovan, E’Shawn, Taylnn, Eniyah, La’Montae and Corianna; his great-great-grandson, Elijah, Jr.; his sister, Julia Walters; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Ola Anderson, Mary Kern, and Herbert Anderson; his special nephew and niece: Phillip Anderson and Catherine McKenzie; goddaughter, Charlotte B. Anderson; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene Hunter, Willie Earl, Ruth Gray, Mattie Lee Roach, and Franklin Hunter.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 1, 2023, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. His interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

The Hunter extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire team and Compassus Hospice as well as the doctors and staff at Ascension All Saints for the loving and professional attention William received while under their care.

