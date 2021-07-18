William "Bill" Harris Shepler

November 6, 1933 – June 8, 2021
TUCKER, GA (formerly of Racine, WI) – William Harris Shepler, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Tucker, Georgia on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Bill was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 6, 1933 to the late Leo K. and Helen Margaret (nee: Misura) Shepler. He graduated from St. Regis High school in 1953. On January 8, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church – Menomonie,WI he was united in marriage with the love of his life and best-friend, Jacqueline Ann Husby. Shortly after, they moved to Racine.
Extremely devoted and active in his Catholic faith, Bill and Jackie were members of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1961. Bill volunteered his time in many capacities including church usher, maintenance of the grounds, and longtime tireless Festival worker….just to name a few. Among his interests, Bill especially enjoyed fishing, mostly at inland lakes in southeastern Wisconsin, but he also took a few memorable trips to northern Minnesota and Canada. Additionally, he enjoyed watching sports, gardening, playing cards, hunting, and watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities. Bill worked as a Journeyman Bookbinder for 35 years at Western Printing as well as having his own handy-man business. As dedicated as he was to his church, Bill was even more loyal and committed to his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are their children: Steven (Cindy) Shepler of Goodyear, AZ; Jeffrey (Teresa) Shepler of Vadnais Heights, MN; Scott (Elizabeth) Shepler of Mineral Point, WI; Carolyn Schwartz of Tucker, GA and Mark (Laura) Shepler of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren: Michelle (Joe) Orth, Nichole (John) McCure, Michael (Emily) Shepler, Alex (Carolyn) Shepler, Samantha (husband, Mark Schorn) Shepler, Christian and Joshua Shepler, Megan (Caleb) Shelley, Craig (Laura) Schwartz, Olivia (Justin) Herz, Ian and Aidan Shepler; great-grandchildren: Holly, Brandon, Ethan and Kristen Orth; Aaron, Evan, Brynn and Macy McCure; Theo Schorn; Brewer Shelley; brothers-in-law: Thomas (Ompon) Husby and Paul (Nancy) Husby; sisters-in-law: Linda (Geoff) Kuhn and Susan (Brian) Richards; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Jackie; daughter, Suzanne Cathern Shepler; sisters: Rita (John) Cooper; Jackie (Frank) Bailey; son-in-law Michael Schwartz; brothers-in-law, Gerald and Robert Husby and by Jackie’s parents, Clarence W. and Ellen E. (nee Stoll) Husby.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 23rd at 3:30 p.m. at Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating.
A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 2:00–3:30 p.m. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000