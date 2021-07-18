William "Bill" Harris Shepler

Bill was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 6, 1933 to the late Leo K. and Helen Margaret (nee: Misura) Shepler. He graduated from St. Regis High school in 1953. On January 8, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church – Menomonie,WI he was united in marriage with the love of his life and best-friend, Jacqueline Ann Husby. Shortly after, they moved to Racine.

Extremely devoted and active in his Catholic faith, Bill and Jackie were members of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1961. Bill volunteered his time in many capacities including church usher, maintenance of the grounds, and longtime tireless Festival worker….just to name a few. Among his interests, Bill especially enjoyed fishing, mostly at inland lakes in southeastern Wisconsin, but he also took a few memorable trips to northern Minnesota and Canada. Additionally, he enjoyed watching sports, gardening, playing cards, hunting, and watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities. Bill worked as a Journeyman Bookbinder for 35 years at Western Printing as well as having his own handy-man business. As dedicated as he was to his church, Bill was even more loyal and committed to his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather.