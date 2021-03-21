William (Bill) H. Fendel

July 5, 1973—Mar. 17, 2021
CALEDONIA — Called home to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of, Alana (Nee Sadler) for 53 years. Dear father of: Dawn (Paul) Krebsbach and Aron (Sara) Fendel. Loving grandfather of: Sam and Joe, Eli and Noah. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 22, 2021 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Rd. in Caledonia from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Bill served as President for many years of Local 892 and AFSCME Council 24. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and School appreciated.
