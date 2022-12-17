Dec. 22, 1937—Dec. 12, 2022

RACINE — William “Bill” Franklin Olive, 84, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Bill was born to the late Robert and Kathryn (nee: Engles) Olive on December 22, 1937, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Genevieve Daceno on May 23, 1959, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Racine. They were married for 49 years until Genevieve’s passing in July of 2008.

Bill proudly served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1958-1961. He was employed by American Motors for 30 years and eventually worked his way up to become an engineer with the company. Bill loved his wife, Genevieve, and was truly devoted to her. Honoring his vows, he was her primary caregiver for the last 15 years of their marriage and took care of her until the day she passed.

Bill was a compassionate and caring man. He loved taking his family on their annual summer vacations, which usually ended up in Las Vegas. An inventor, manager, entrepreneur, designer, and engineer, he truly was a jack of all trades. Bill could build and fix anything, constructing many family pools over the years and fixing his fair share of snowmobiles. A good problem solver, he always followed a well thought out plan whenever he would build and fix anything. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Bill will be deeply missed by his loving children: Kathryn (Patrick) Berger, William (Elena) Olive, and Michael Olive; grandchildren: Jacob Berger and Roman Palvanov; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phillip and Carol Daceno; sister-in-law, Jackie Skaggs; sister-in-law, Eileen Fredricksen; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bill is predeceased by his wife, Genevieve; and his brothers: Robert Olive, Richard Olive, and Thomas Olive.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12:30 P.M. with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Committal services with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32 in Racine. Memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to St. Edward’s Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

