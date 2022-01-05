July 5, 1934—December 20, 2021

STURTEVANT—William “Bill” F. Church, 87, of Sturtevant, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home.

Born in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin on July 5, 1934, he was the son of Grant and Bessie (nee Pickering) Church. His early life was spent in Rochester, where he attended Rochester Agricultural School. On July 2, 1954 in Elkhorn, he was united in marriage to Mary Louise Bucholtz. Following marriage, they made Honey Creek their home and have lived in Sturtevant the past several years.

Bill worked as a manager for Wolahan Lumber and Construction. He was a member of the Builders Association and the Elks. He enjoyed sports, was a huge fan of Wisconsin sports teams and played a good game of golf.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Pam (Al) Hagemann and Scott (Jennifer) Church; grandchildren: Heather Biggs, Stephanie Revak and Kyle Church; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings: Bonnie Rozelle and Bruce (Bev) Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Justin.

The family would like to thank their many family members and friends, along with the Aurora at Home team, for their kindness and care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Bill’s urn will be laid to rest at Honey Creek Cemetery at a future date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434