MESA, AZ — William (Bill) Ertel, Jr., passed away at the young age of 68, just shy of his 69th birthday. The passing of “Mr. Healthy” himself was very unexpected. A lifetime resident of Racine, Bill retired in 2019 from Uline and moved to Mesa, Arizona, always saying he was still on vacation and living in paradise. Bill graduated from Park High School in 1970 and was employed at Piggly Wiggly for almost 40 years when he switched careers to work at Uline for almost 8 years. He enjoyed giving his “Bill advice” to all the young guys there. Bill loved life, was a hard worker, was devoted to his Bible studies, and had a great knowledge of intriguing life facts. He was a humble man who loved his sons, always expressing how proud he was of them. Bill also gladly gave his stepdaughter numerous amounts of advice and guidance. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family and he will truly be missed.