William "Bill" Elwood
William "Bill" Elwood

1925—2021

Mount Pleasant – William “Bill” Elwood, 96, passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2021.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Bill will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

