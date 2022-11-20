Jan. 6, 1953—Nov. 13, 2022

With his family by his side, William “Bill” E. Kusters, age 69, passed away at his residence, Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a year and a half battle with cancer. He fought the good fight. He was born January 6, 1953, in Racine son of the late Theodore and Rosemary (nee: Waters) Kusters.

Bill was a recipient of the Eagle Scout Award in 1965 and was a member of the Chrome Domes Boy Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps playing the baritone. He was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1971.” He then proudly served as Staff Sergeant in the National Guard for ten years. On April 19, 1984, he was united in marriage to Nora Doyle. Bill was a manufacturing engineer employed by G.E. Power & Water for twenty-two years, retiring April 30, 2015. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved hunting and fishing up north in Nekoosa. Bill was a huge Packer fan and shareholder. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Nora; his children, Jennifer Miller of Racine, Kevin (Nicole) Kusters of Silver Lake, WI, Christian Doyle of Racine; his grandchildren, Kevin (Olivia) Kusters Jr., Ethan Miller, Logan Miller; sisters and brother, Joyce Berens of GA, Marie (Robert) Musiel of Racine, Georgene Kapla of IN, Mark Kusters; sisters-in-law, Judith Sargent, Jerrilyn Hall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Janice Hemple; brothers-in-law, Jerry Berens, Don Kapla, Rich Hemple, and Bob Hall and his faithful furry companions, Benni and Toby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Richmond Cemetery. Memorials to the Ascension All Saints Hospital Cancer Center, 3809 Spring Street, Racine, WI 53405 or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

A special thank you to Dr. Esteves and her nurse Danielle, Dr. Rosenberg and his nurse Karrie, all the nurses in the Infusion Center for all their loving and compassionate care and also to nurse Beth Freitag, the cancer care navigator.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to: