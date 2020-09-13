William 'Bill' B. Adams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1944 – 2020

William B. “Bill” Adams, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. He was born in Racine on August 23, 1944, son of the late Floyd and Helen (Nee: Hoppe) Adams.

On February 2, 1980, Bill married the love of his life, Mary Kettinger. Bill and Mary built a beautiful life together for 33 years until her passing on January 25, 2013.

Bill was charismatic, bright, and witty. He was adored by his family and community. Bill was a proud Veteran who held two Master’s Degrees in Public Administration and Education. He served in various professional and volunteer roles that improved his community and helped those in greatest need – most notable as Racine County Human Services Director. Bill was a founder of the nationally recognized Workforce Development Center that has served as a prototype for communities around the country. He has left an enduring legacy in Racine County.