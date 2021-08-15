June 12, 1949 – Aug. 13, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — William “Bill” Anderson, 72, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 13, 2021, with his family by his side.

Bill was born in Racine on June 12, 1949 to Ezra and Rosalia (nee: Burss) Anderson. He was united in marriage to Elena Matagrano on February 22, 1969, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Racine. Bill was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in Food Service Management and History and an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving during the Vietnam War. Bill was employed by Sentry Foods, Lincoln Lutheran, Jewel Osco, Kroger Foods, and retired from Piggly Wiggly.

He was a member of New Omega Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed metal detecting, woodworking, going to the Casino, and traveling. He was very fond of shopping for the best deal. Above all else, Bill had his faithful love of God.