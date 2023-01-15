Aug. 1, 1946—Jan. 8, 2023

William “Bill” Andersen, 76, passed away with his loving wife at his side at Aurora Medical Center on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Bill was born in Racine, WI, on August 1, 1946, to the late Fred and Faythe (Stemmer) Andersen. He graduated from Park High School in 1964, and attended Gateway Technical Institute. He was employed at Twin Disc for thirty years. He was a member of the bowling league, the golf league, and the Twenty Year Club. He met Joyce (Klopfer) Doonan while working at Twin Disc. They married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 27, 1998. Before moving to Sturtevant, he was a long-time resident of Kenosha.

Bill was a car and motorcycle enthusiast even as a kid. He loved his custom bikes and cars. His favorite was his 1949 custom flamed Oldsmobile. He loved going to car shows. Route 66 was his favorite. He won an award for his car and was featured on My Classic Car television show with Dennis Gage. He also loved traveling to the Mississippi River and trips out west with his wife and sister-in-law. For many years, he enjoyed hosting annual 4th of July picnics for family and friends. He loved his dogs and pets, especially his sidekick, Bella.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce Andersen; daughters: Carolyn (Johnny) Plunkett and Wendi (John) Gustin; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Mark) Christiansen; five grandchildren; sisters: Judy (Dave) Drascic and Linda (Peder) Hansen; sister-in-law, Jan (Don) Edwards; many nieces and nephews, and other friends and relatives.

Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Mae Anne Horvath.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are suggested.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bill’s life at Buckets Pub in the private room on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

The family thanks the staff in the ICU at the Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant for their care and compassion.

