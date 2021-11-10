 Skip to main content
William 'Bill' A. Thoemke

William "Bill" A. Thoemke

RACINE — William A. Thoemke, 98, was called home on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

His funeral service will be held in Water of Life Lutheran Church (formerly Epiphany Lutheran Church), 2921 Olive St., on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Visitation will take place in the church on that Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Water of Life Lutheran Church in Bill’s memory. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

