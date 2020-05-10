William 'Bill' A. Rives

January 11, 1951—May 7, 2020
Age 69, of Raymond passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born January 11, 1951 to William and Janet (nee Mason) Rivest in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine. Bill graduated from Union Grove High School. On October 25, 1991 he was united in marriage to Jeanne Marie Steinmetz in Hancock, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond, where they raised their family. Bill was employed at InSinkErator, Racine, WI, as a repairman.
Bill enjoyed fishing, but more than anything he treasured his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed the time spent with his sister and brother-in-law; they meant the world to him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jeanne, children: Brenda (Scott) Kinowski, Ron (Michalle) Rivest, Jolene (Adam) Holtan, Jeffrey (Bobby) Thoennes, grandchildren: Darrel Rivest, Brandon (Britney) Stussy, Kayla (Michael) Williams, Alyssa (Joseph) Darby, Steven (Alex) Gifford, Joseph Holtan, Zach Holtan, Matthew Gifford, Adrianna Holtan, Brooke Rivest, Aiden Gifford, Ozzie Thoennes and Bernie Thoennes, great-grandchildren: Savannah Stussy, Summer Stussy, Skyelynn Stussy, Hailee Rivest, Ethan Darby and Shawn Darby. He is further survived by his sisters Joanne (Ken) Fox and Betty (Muskie) Wilkins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Ronny Mason.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Choi, the Racine Ascension Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice Care Team for all their care and Compassion.
A Private service will be held at a later date.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
