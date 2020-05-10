William 'Bill' A. Rives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 11, 1951—May 7, 2020

Age 69, of Raymond passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born January 11, 1951 to William and Janet (nee Mason) Rivest in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine. Bill graduated from Union Grove High School. On October 25, 1991 he was united in marriage to Jeanne Marie Steinmetz in Hancock, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond, where they raised their family. Bill was employed at InSinkErator, Racine, WI, as a repairman.

Bill enjoyed fishing, but more than anything he treasured his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed the time spent with his sister and brother-in-law; they meant the world to him.