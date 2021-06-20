January 16, 1937—June 13, 2021

OXFORD—William “Bill” A. Folstrom, age 84 of Oxford, passed away peacefully following a brief bout with cancer surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 16, 1937 in North Dakota to John and Mabel (Janke) Folstrom. Bill married Donna Verwey on March 17, 1955. He worked at J.I. Case in Racine, retiring after 31 years. Bill built a convenience store in Westfield, Folstrom’s Food N’ Fuel and ran it until 2017. He loved golfing, flying model airplanes, winters in Arizona and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; five children: Theresa (Nancy) Folstrom, William, Richard (Tina), Lisa (Rod) Hackbart and Heidi (Butch) Galbraith; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Lori Lueck and Peggy Thompson; one sister and two brothers.

Following Bill’s wishes, no service will be held. Inurnment will be in Westfield East Cemetery.

