William Beaty Boyd

Dr. Boyd was the son of the late Francis T. and Eunice (Beaty) Boyd. His mother affectionately called him “Billy” when he was young. Born in coastal Mount Pleasant, S.C., he had a great love of sailing which stayed with him throughout his life. He attended high school in nearby Charleston before serving in the United States Navy in World War II and the Korean War. He received his B.A. from Presbyterian College and his M.A. from Emory University.

He began a distinguished academic career in 1954, earning his Ph.D. in Modern Diplomatic History from the University of Pennsylvania. His career spanned four decades: after teaching for four years in the Humanities Department at Michigan State University, he moved into academic administration, first as Dean of the Faculty at Alma College, then as a dean and Director of the Honors Program at Ohio State University, and next as Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of California, Berkeley. From 1968 to 1975 he was President of Central Michigan University, and in 1975 he became President of the University of Oregon. He left academia in 1980 to assume the presidency of the Johnson Foundation. He retired in 1988 as President Emeritus of the Johnson Foundation.