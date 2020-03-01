RACINE – William B. LaBeau, 76, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A visitation and service for Bill are tentatively being planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020. A complete obituary with service times will appear in Wednesday’s Journal Times and the funeral home website once available.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
