RACINE – William B. LaBeau, 76, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A visitation and service for Bill are tentatively being planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020. A complete obituary with service times will appear in Wednesday’s Journal Times and the funeral home website once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

