December 13, 1943—February 27, 2020

RACINE – William B. LaBeau (Frenchy) 76, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Bill was born in Houghton. MI on December 13, 1943 to William H. and Eva (Guilbault) LaBeau. He married the former Lois Erickson. Bill served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Survived by his wife, Lois LaBeau; children, William and Barb (nee Kloss) LaBeau, Leonard and Renee (nee Tryggestad) LaBeau; grandchildren, Lindsey LaBeau, Emily LaBeau, William LaBeau. Bill is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cheryl L. LaBeau-O’Brien (ironically Bill passed on the same day and month she was KIA in Iraq 29 years prior).

Bill enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, camping and particularly fishing. Bill and Lois pulling a pop-up camper behind an S-10 Chevy Pick-up in the mid ‘80’s camped in 46 of the lower 48 states.

Bill was also a member of Moose Lodge 437 and American Legion Post 2930. Bill had the honor of marching in President Kennedy’s funeral after being in Cuba during Cuban missile crisis.

