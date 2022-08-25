William B. "Bill" Erwin

After surviving polio at the age of 12, he still managed to play basketball at the Ag school and worked over 50 years as a cement finisher. Even after retirement, he kept working, as a crossing guard in Waterford until 2017. When he wasn’t working hard at his paid jobs, he was working just as hard at home alongside his Rosie on his 39-acre paradise. But don’t worry, he still managed to travel with his Rosie to Florida several years in a row and to almost all 50 states. Later in life, he would always tell people that their greatest accomplishment of all was “to manage to raise eight kids who all get along.” He absolutely loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He taught them to fish, took them to work with him over the summers and he always made sure they had a bed ready for them at the farm. When the post-polio syndrome and other health issues caused a decline in his physical strength later in life, he never stopped teaching his family. We are all so grateful for our work ethic, strong Christian values, contentment in life and the strength to focus on others.