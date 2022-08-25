Dec. 28, 1940—Aug. 22, 2022
William B. “Bill” Erwin, age 81 of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. William was born at the Passavant Milwaukee Hospital on December 28, 1940, the son of the late Victor and Mabel (nee. Kavanagh) Erwin. He attended the Oak Grove Grade School, St. Thomas Aquinas and graduated from the Agricultural High School in Rochester. William married the love of his life, Rosalie Hegemann on October 6, 1962, at St. Mary’s of Dover Catholic Church.
After surviving polio at the age of 12, he still managed to play basketball at the Ag school and worked over 50 years as a cement finisher. Even after retirement, he kept working, as a crossing guard in Waterford until 2017. When he wasn’t working hard at his paid jobs, he was working just as hard at home alongside his Rosie on his 39-acre paradise. But don’t worry, he still managed to travel with his Rosie to Florida several years in a row and to almost all 50 states. Later in life, he would always tell people that their greatest accomplishment of all was “to manage to raise eight kids who all get along.” He absolutely loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He taught them to fish, took them to work with him over the summers and he always made sure they had a bed ready for them at the farm. When the post-polio syndrome and other health issues caused a decline in his physical strength later in life, he never stopped teaching his family. We are all so grateful for our work ethic, strong Christian values, contentment in life and the strength to focus on others.
William was loved dearly by eight children: Dale (Deborah) Erwin, Darlene Peterson, Rev. Michael Erwin, Pamela Crafton, Christopher (Shannon) Erwin, Wayne (Karyn Hall) Erwin, Matthew Erwin and Suzanne (Darren) Jonietz; 15 grandchildren: James, Bryan (Esther), Jonathan (Jamie), Joseph (Neela) and Daniel Erwin; Michelle (Mike) Watson and William Peterson; Zackery (Elena) and Bryce Crafton; Austin (fiancé Kimberly Pritchett) and Kailee Erwin; Andrew, Elizabeth, Tyler and Jacob Jonietz and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Pat Schneider and Mary (Ralph) Schopp; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill Schlichting, Joan Hegemann, Connie (Jim) Schmaling, Shirley (Jack) Corbett, Karen (Ken) Kerkman, Gary (Joan) Hegemann, Roger (Dodie) Hegemann, Marvin (Linda) Hegemann, Mark (Ellen) Hegemann and Greg (Lisa) Hegemann; and by other relatives and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by Rosalie his wife of 56 years, his parents, father and mother-in-law: Norbert and Louise (nee Henningfeld) Hegemann, sisters-in-law: Beverly Schlichting and Barbara Hegemann, brothers-in-law: Eugene Schneider, Norbert Jr., Ronald Morrow, Nephew Kurt Morrow, daughter-in-law Denise Erwin and great-granddaughter, Grace Hilbert.
Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Michael Erwin presiding will take place on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and again on Monday, August 29, at CHURCH from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Daniel Johnson, the ProHealth Care Home Hospice Team, as well as caregiver Kayla McNamara for their special care of Bill.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434