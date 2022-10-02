Feb. 21, 1925 - Sept. 19, 2022

MILWAUKEE - William Albert Glass finally ran out of energy on September 19, 2022, at the age of 97 years, 7 months in Milwaukee, WI. Born to Homer H. Glass and Louise (Huston) Glass in New York City on February 21, 1925, the family moved to Ohio where his father was employed by the Postal Service.

William "Bill or Dub" graduated from high school in Kingsville, OH in 1943 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy (Machinist Mate) during World War II.

After serving on two ships, he returned to Racine, WI where he married the former AnnaMae Christofferson in 1946. Three children followed: David in 1947, Laurie in 1949 and Christopher in 1951.

He re-enlisted in the Navy Reserve stationed in Racine in 1947. Active duty followed with a return to the Navy followed by transferring to the U.S. Army (Medical Equipment Repair) in 1950. The next 15 years were spent moving around to where the Army called, "Places" included Korea during the war, Japan, St. Louis, MO, Denver, CO, Fort Sheridan, IL, the Panama Canal Zone and Fort Jackson, SC.

After retiring from the Army in 1965, the family moved back to Racine where Bill worked at St. Luke's Hospital, In-Sink-Erator and Litton Medical Products. He later ventured into real estate with William Glass Realty and owned a local store, T-Shirts & Things.

Times change and people change. Following a divorce in 1983, Bill married Mary V. (Zaricor) Knudsen and inherited four stepdaughters. The couple traveled together and lived in Tennessee and Florida before returning to Racine in 2000.

William was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Louise Glass of Tampa, FL, sister AnnaRuth (William) Galley of Buffalo, NY, sister Florence (Manual) Jonkhaut of Tampa, FL and brother John (Alma) Glass of Columbus, OH. Also, first wife AnnaMae (Christofferson) Glass in 2005, grandson Ryan Glass of Milwaukee, WI in 2020 and second wife Mary V. (Knudsen) Glass in 2021.

Survivors include his three children: Dave (Linda) Glass of Racine, WI, Laurie Glass of Milwaukee, WI and Chris Glass of Racine, WI; also, grandchildren: Kevin (Kathi) Glass of Racine, Kelly Glass of Racine, Jason Glass of Milwaukee, WI and Kari Glass of Denver, CO; one great-grandchild Darian Glass of Rockford, IL.

Extended family includes four stepdaughters: Mary Anna (Frank) Michalowski, Karen (Kurt) Genich, Carol (Russell) Grothus, Margaret (Jerry T.) Lampark; and many step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.