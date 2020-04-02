William Albert Fralin Jr.
0 comments

William Albert Fralin Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Albert Fralin Jr.

January 27, 1940 – March 19, 2020

RACINE – William Albert Fralin Jr., age 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Services for William will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Adrian Malone officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/rhgiaeOEZfg on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. (service will start at 11 a.m.). See funeral home website for full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Fralin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News