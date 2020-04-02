William Albert Fralin Jr.

Services for William will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Adrian Malone officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/rhgiaeOEZfg on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. (service will start at 11 a.m.). See funeral home website for full obituary.